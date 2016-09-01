You never know what might happen when you ask an artist to take over your pages. Some will wax poetic about specific bands, books and dances coming along. Others consider their own privileged existence and write about what that means in the context of all that is socially and economically going on in the city. Still others respond with poetry or images or music.

And all of it is all right.

The earth may be preparing to slumber, but Chicago is coming alive as the city prepares to host an exciting slate of fall events made even more exciting because, on these pages at least, these things are curated by official insiders.

Both Saba and Mucca Pazza, who separately produce music at opposite ends of the spectrum, tell us what’s hot in their worlds this fall. Roger Reeves reminds us that art and justice are inseparable. Simone Muench introduces us to the newest version of the “Blair Witch” movie genre. Carrie Hanson shows us why her curated dance list is truly worth our while. Will Davis, the artistic director of the American Theater Company, tells us about the play that he swears all your friends will enjoy. Sepia’s Andrew Zimmerman explains the correlations between art, design and food. Andres Hernandez explains why it’s all his fault that the cool art and design events he’s recommending could already be sold out by the time you read this. And finally, Jason Lazarus provides a thought-provoking missive on why all of this stuff matters.

Your to-do list is all set. (Adrienne Samuels Gibbs)

