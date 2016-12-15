Longtime Newcitizens will note that this issue, which we usually call our “Super Issue,” is normally chock full of hundreds of Top 5 lists, many of them irreverent and humorous.

For obvious reasons, we weren’t really in a laughing mood as the year came to an end. Like all of you, we’ve been in a strange state of mourning since that November Tuesday. Many of us feel a bit like we did after 9/11, but with one distinct difference: this time, we have seen the enemy and he is us.

We grappled with how to respond, knowing that we had to respond but at the same time, knowing that adding ours to the collective hand-wringing would result in little more than sweaty palms. So after much consideration, we concentrated on the one thing we thought we might most successfully impact: our home, the idea of Chicago as its own city-state. I asked Robert Rodi, one of our editors, to take the lead in writing our manifesto, to which all of Newcity’s editors weighed in.

Of course, we are in fact ready for some laughs. For comedy, like all the arts, is even more vital in times of trial. And so, each of our editors was tasked with exploring how their particular art form was preparing for the foreboding reality of the next four years.

Fortitude. (Brian Hieggelke)

Top 5 Ways to Keep Chicago the Town That Donald J. Trump Can Not Shut Down

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Visual Arts

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Design

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Dining and Drinking

Newcity’s Top 5 Of Everything 2016: Film

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Lit

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Music

Newcity’s Top 5 of Everything 2016: Stage

